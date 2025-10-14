Shia Muslim scholars meet new Archbishop of Washington to strengthen interfaith ties

AhlulBayt News Agency: A delegation of Shia Muslim scholars from the Washington area met with Cardinal Robert Walter McElroy, the newly appointed Archbishop of Washington, to discuss deepening Islamic–Christian relations, promoting shared moral values, and addressing challenges facing modern society.

According to the Council of Shia Muslim Scholars of North America, on 07 October 2025, in Washington, D.C., a delegation of Shia Muslim scholars from the Washington metropolitan area (DMV) visited Cardinal Robert Walter McElroy, the recently appointed Archbishop of Washington, at his office in the Pastoral Center of the Archdiocese of Washington, in an atmosphere of spiritual warmth and sincere brotherhood and as part of ongoing Islamic–Christian relations—particularly between Shia Muslims and the Catholic Church.

The delegation included Seyyed Kashmiri (from I.M.A.M.), Seyyed Sulyman Ali Hassan (from Masjid Al-Asr), Sheikh Jalil Nawi (from Idara-e-Jaferia Center), and Seyyed Ali Qazwini (from Masjid-un-Nabi).

During the meeting, the delegation emphasized the importance of strengthening relationships among religious leaders and fostering collaboration to uphold faith, moral values, and ethical principles across all segments of society. The discussion also addressed key challenges, including social polarization, immigration concerns, and the pressing issues faced by young people. His Eminence, the Cardinal, expressed deep concern about these matters and engaged in a meaningful dialogue on how to preserve faith and religious identity among younger generations.

The delegation also reflected on the historic relationship between the two faith communities, highlighting the remarkable impact of Pope Francis’s visit to Grand Ayatollah Sayyid al-Sistani in Najaf on 06 March 2021. That landmark meeting underscored the importance of interfaith dialogue and cooperation to promote coexistence, tolerance, compassion, and the pursuit of peace.

As a gesture of goodwill, the delegation presented the Cardinal with a commemorative plaque depicting that historic encounter, which he graciously received with appreciation.

To further strengthen these ties, the delegation extended an open invitation to His Eminence to participate in a public commemoration of the Sistani–Francis meeting in March 2026, while also expressing their readiness to attend any church event hosted by the Cardinal.

The meeting concluded in a warm and cordial atmosphere filled with mutual respect and spiritual goodwill, followed by a commemorative photo to mark the occasion.

