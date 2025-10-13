UNIFIL peacekeeper injured in Israeli drone attack in southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) says one of its members has sustained injuries when an Israeli drone dropped a grenade near a position of the peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, marking the third incident of its kind in just over a month.

According to a UNIFIL statement published on Sunday, the Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle launched the grenade just before Saturday noon in the Kfar Kila area.

“One peacekeeper was lightly injured and received medical assistance,” the statement said.

UN observers spotted two Israeli drones operating near their position shortly before the explosion occurred.

The mission characterized the incident as the second Israeli military’s grenade attack targeting peacekeepers this month, describing it as a serious violation of international agreements.

“This represents another serious violation of Resolution 1701 and concerning disregard for the safety of peacekeepers implementing their mandate from the Security Council,” the UN mission stated.

The resolution, which brokered a ceasefire in the 33-day-long war Israel launched against Lebanon in 2006, calls on the occupying Tel Aviv regime to respect Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Israeli military later asserted it had intended to disperse suspects from a Hezbollah site.

Earlier this month, UNIFIL said Israeli drones had dropped multiple grenades near peacekeepers providing security for workers clearing rubble left over from the war.

And in a similar episode in September, UNIFIL said Israeli drones had dropped four grenades near the international observer force.

The UNIFIL was established to supervise the exit of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon after Israel’s invasion in 1978. Its mandate was extended after the conflict in Lebanon during the summer of 2006.

The Israeli offensive is taking place alongside rising pressure on the Lebanese government to dismantle the Hezbollah resistance movement. The United States and Israel have accused the peacekeeping force of not taking action against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Nonetheless, observers point out that the mandate of UNIFIL does not extend to countering Hezbollah, and the resistance group is generally perceived in Lebanon as a vital deterrent against Israeli aggression.

Even with the near-daily Israeli airstrikes and repeated violations of Lebanese airspace and sovereignty, Hezbollah stands as the only credible military force equipped to oppose the occupation and prevent further Israeli advances.

Lebanese authorities have denounced Israel's ongoing occupation of five sites in southern Lebanon, labeling it a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, facing increasing pressure from the US and Israel to advocate for the disarmament of Hezbollah, expressed his approval of the extension of UNIFIL's mandate while underscoring the necessity for Israel to withdraw from the territories it occupies in Lebanon.

Critics, however, raise concerns about how Lebanese forces can establish control in the south while Israeli troops continue to be present and intensify their attacks.

As demands to disarm Hezbollah intensify from Washington and Israel, numerous individuals in Lebanon contend that these initiatives overlook the fundamental problem of Israel's ongoing infringements on Lebanese sovereignty.

