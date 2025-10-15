Israel conducts drone strike in southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: News outlets reported that the Israeli regime carried out a drone strike targeting an area in southern Lebanon on Monday, further highlighting the fragile state of the ongoing truce.

According to Lebanese media, the strike took place in the Hadaya area, located between Wadi Jello and Yanouh in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon. Initial reports indicate that a motorcycle was targeted in the attack.

According to IRNA, the latest strike comes despite the ceasefire agreement signed on November 27, 2024, and adds to a series of Israeli assaults that have continued intermittently since then, raising concerns over the stability of the truce and the safety of civilians in southern Lebanon.

