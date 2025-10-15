  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Israel conducts drone strike in southern Lebanon

15 October 2025 - 07:42
News ID: 1738739
Source: Abna24
Israel conducts drone strike in southern Lebanon

News outlets reported that the Israeli regime carried out a drone strike targeting an area in southern Lebanon on Monday, further highlighting the fragile state of the ongoing truce.

AhlulBayt News Agency: News outlets reported that the Israeli regime carried out a drone strike targeting an area in southern Lebanon on Monday, further highlighting the fragile state of the ongoing truce.

According to Lebanese media, the strike took place in the Hadaya area, located between Wadi Jello and Yanouh in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon. Initial reports indicate that a motorcycle was targeted in the attack.

According to IRNA, the latest strike comes despite the ceasefire agreement signed on November 27, 2024, and adds to a series of Israeli assaults that have continued intermittently since then, raising concerns over the stability of the truce and the safety of civilians in southern Lebanon.

.....................
End/ 257

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha