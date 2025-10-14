Seminary official: Hezbollah remains strong, united, more popular than ever

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Iranian cleric has praised Hezbollah’s enduring strength and cohesion following the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, describing the movement as “a powerful, organized, and deeply rooted force that continues to inspire resistance across the region.”

Hojatoleslam Sayyed Mufid Hosseini Kouhsari, Deputy Head of the Seminaries, made the remarks after leading an Iranian seminary delegation to Lebanon to attend the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safi al-Din. The ceremonies, held across several Lebanese cities, coincided with the commemoration of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Abbas Mousavi.

Hojatoleslam Hosseini Kouhsari said the Iranian delegation’s visit aimed to honor the martyrs of the Resistance Front and express solidarity with the Lebanese people and Hezbollah. He noted that scholars and seminary representatives from several countries attended the events, recognizing Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah not only as a leader of the Resistance but also as one of the most learned and influential Islamic thinkers of his time.

During their visit, the Iranian delegation held more than 40 scientific, cultural, and media programs, meeting with Lebanese seminary leaders, Sunni scholars, families of martyrs, and Hezbollah veterans. The discussions focused on interfaith cooperation, cultural exchange, and strengthening the intellectual foundations of the Resistance.

Commenting on Hezbollah’s current status, Hosseini Kouhsari said, “Contrary to the false perception that Hezbollah has weakened after the martyrdom of its leaders, what we witnessed was a dynamic, disciplined, and deeply organized movement. Hezbollah’s popular base across Lebanon remains vast and unshakable.”

He added that despite relentless political, economic, and military pressures, Hezbollah continues to maintain internal unity and strategic focus. “The Zionist regime, despite all its military support and technological advantages, has utterly failed to weaken Hezbollah. On the contrary, the movement’s faith, rationality, and divine mission have made it even stronger,” he said.

Hojatoleslam Kouhsari concluded by expressing hope that the visit would mark “a new chapter of scholarly and cultural cooperation” between Iranian and Lebanese seminaries in service of the Resistance’s intellectual and spiritual advancement.

...................

End/ 257