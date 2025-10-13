Photos: Press Conference of "2nd Intl Conference on Comparative Ethics in Islam and Christianity" in Qom
The press conference for the Second International Conference on Comparative Ethics in Islam and Christianity was held on 12 October 2025 at the Ghadir Conference Hall, Islamic Propagation Office of the Seminary in Qom. The event featured scholars from Iran and abroad and focused on practical ethics in the contemporary world, with members of the media in attendance.
13 October 2025 - 13:13
News ID: 1738090
Source: Abna24
