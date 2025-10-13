Photos: Opening Ceremony of Orientation Course for Promotional and Cultural Affairs Executives in Qom
According to AhlulBayt International News Agency (ABNA), The opening ceremony of the orientation course for executives in promotional and cultural affairs was held on Sunday, 12 October 2025, at the Yavaran-e Mahdi (AJ) Complex in Qom. The event was attended by provincial and county-level promotional deputies as well as female coordinators from Amin schools.
13 October 2025 - 13:32
News ID: 1738099
Source: Abna24
