Nobel Peace Prize Has Deviated from Its Ideal - Ayatollah Ka'bi

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Abbas Kaabi, Vice President of the Qom Seminary Teachers’ Association, has criticized the Nobel Peace Prize for straying from its founding principles, saying it has turned into a tool of the global arrogant system and Zionism. He proposed the creation of a Global Martyr Nasrallah Award to honor genuine defenders of truth and resistance.

Referring to the recent victory of the oppressed people of Gaza and the Islamic resistance over the Zionist regime, Ayatollah Kabi said the defeat of the Zionist regime in the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation proved the accuracy of the Iranian Supreme Leader’s analysis and the growing power of the resistance front.

He condemned the Nobel Committee for awarding figures complicit in wars, occupations, and oppression—citing names such as Henry Kissinger, Shimon Peres, Barack Obama, and the European Union—saying the prize has long abandoned the cause of justice and peace.

Ayatollah Kabi described this year’s selection of Venezuelan politician Maria Corina Machado, a supporter of the Zionist regime, as further proof of the award’s politicization.

In response to what he called “this deviation,” Ayatollah Kabi proposed that the World Martyr Nasrallah Prize be established to recognize:

The mujahideen confronting occupation on the battlefield,

Journalists who expose truth under fire,

Mothers of martyrs,

Youth carrying the banner of resistance,

Intellectuals who globalize the narrative of struggle, and

Activists advancing the front of civilizational jihad across the world.

He emphasized that the proposed award would honor true free people—those who stand with the oppressed and resist tyranny in all its forms.