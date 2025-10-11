Photos: Media Session for National Conference “Pioneers of Islamic Movement: Ayatollah Mohammad Yazdi (RA)”
According to the AhlulBayt (a.s.) International News Agency – ABNA – The media session for the national conference titled “Pioneers of the Islamic Movement: Ayatollah Mohammad Yazdi (RA)” was held on Thursday, October 9, 2025, with the presence of Ayatollah Abbas Kaabi, Vice President of the Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom.
11 October 2025 - 09:48
News ID: 1737170
Source: Abna24
Your Comment