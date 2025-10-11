Photos: Conference honoring cyberspace missionaries active in the 12-day Sacred Defense

According to the AhlulBayt (a.s.) News Agency – ABNA – A conference was held on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Ghadir International Conference Hall in Qom A conference honoring active missionaries in cyberspace in the field of explaining and informing the 12-day Sacred Defense. During the event, Hojjat al-Islam Ghorbani from the Seminary’s Propagation Department presented a report detailing the activities and strategic outreach efforts of seminary students during the course of the conflict.