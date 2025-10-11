Qom people rally in solidarity with Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The people of Qom, including students, clerics, and citizens from all walks of life, took to the streets on Friday in a massive show of support for the oppressed people of Palestine and the Islamic Resistance Front during the “Bishrat Nasr” (Glad Tidings of Victory) march.

The march reflected the unwavering revolutionary spirit of the city known as the birthplace of the Islamic Revolution and the heartland of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

Participants chanted slogans such as “Death to America,” “Death to Israel,” and “Palestine, Palestine, we support you,” voicing outrage over the Zionist regime’s atrocities in Gaza and condemning the United States for its continued support of the occupying regime.

In a statement issued at the conclusion of the march, demonstrators denounced the barbaric crimes of the Zionist regime as a direct result of U.S. complicity, calling on international organizations, freedom-loving nations, and people of conscience to take urgent action to defend the besieged and oppressed people of Gaza.

The participants reaffirmed that the resistance of the Palestinian nation stands as a symbol of dignity and steadfastness, and pledged continued support until the full liberation of Palestine.

