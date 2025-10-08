Ayatollah Arafi Honors Clerical Martyrs, Calls Seminaries Pillars of Civilization

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, Director of Iran’s seminaries, emphasized the thousand-year historical continuity and profound influence of Islamic seminaries, describing them as essential centers of knowledge, ethics, and civilization that have shaped generations.

Speaking at Qom’s Amrollahi Seminary, he paid tribute to the late Imam Khomeini, the martyrs of the clergy, the Sacred Defense, and the Islamic Resistance, stressing that the legacy of over four thousand clerical martyrs must remain alive within the seminaries.

Ayatollah Arafi praised Amrollahi Seminary for its excellence in both scientific and spiritual education, calling it one of Iran’s leading seminaries due to the dedication of its scholars and students.

He referred to the seminary’s uninterrupted history dating back to the time of the Imams (AS), noting that it has remained vibrant and resilient despite periods of hardship and political suppression.

Highlighting the perseverance of scholars during the Reza Khan era, he said the Qom Seminary survived efforts to suppress religion thanks to the foresight of the late Ayatollah Haeri Yazdi.

He concluded by emphasizing that today’s students must carry forward the same spirit of steadfastness to preserve the seminary’s intellectual and spiritual heritage.

