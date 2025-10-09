Qom Seminary Sends Over 42,000 Missionaries in Past Six Months - Official

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Rafiei, Deputy of Propaganda and Cultural Affairs of Seminaries, announced that more than 42,000 missionaries have been dispatched over the past six months in various religious and cultural programs, in cooperation with seminary institutions.

Speaking at a meeting with the board of directors and committee heads of the Assembly of Representatives of the Qom Seminary, Rafiei outlined the activities of the deputy over the past half-year. These included the Ramadan Operation, Centenary Operation commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Qom Seminary, 12-Day Sacred Defense programs, the Balagh Mobin camp, and Muharram and Arbaeen campaigns, alongside initiatives marking the start of the academic year.

He emphasized that these programs were implemented through a field-based, network-oriented approach, designed to address the real needs of society. Of the total dispatched missionaries, nearly 18,000 were sent directly by the seminary propaganda department, while 5,000 others traveled from Qom to different regions across the country.

Rafiei also highlighted a significant increase in the deployment of elite missionaries, which grew from 75 during last Muharram to 750 this year, with more than 2,000 academic professors contributing to the effort. He added that seminary institutions collaborated extensively during Arbaeen, organizing processions, eight poetry gatherings connecting Iranian and Iraqi poets, and producing content during Ramadan that garnered over seven million views online.



