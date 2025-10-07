400 Student Organizations from 130 Nationalities Active in holy Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Al-Mustafa International University, Hojatoleslam Ali Abbasi, announced that around 400 student organizations representing 130 nationalities are currently active within the university — reflecting its extensive international reach in Islamic education and research.

Speaking at a joint meeting with officials from Tolo Mehr University in Qom, held to commemorate the anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh’s (PBUH) demise, Hojatoleslam Abbasi described the noble figure’s presence in Qom as a “divine blessing” that has turned the city into a beacon of religious and academic excellence. He expressed confidence that, as foretold in Islamic narrations, Qom will one day serve as a leading cultural center of the world.

Outlining Al-Mustafa’s academic structure, he said the university operates six main divisions — Qur’an and Hadith, History and Biography, Jurisprudence and Principles, Philosophy and Religions, Islamic Humanities, and Languages and Literature — which together form the foundation of its global scholarly mission.

The senior cleric highlighted that since its establishment following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Al-Mustafa International University has educated tens of thousands of students from more than 130 countries. The university, he added, is a member of several international academic unions and collaborates with hundreds of universities worldwide.

Hojatoleslam Abbasi emphasized that Al-Mustafa is distinguished by its openness to students from various Islamic sects and other faiths — a model of inclusivity rarely seen in the Muslim world. He also noted that the university offers over 200 degree programs across Islamic sciences, humanities, and languages, through both seminary and university-level systems, including virtual education and short-term study programs.

He praised Al-Mustafa’s success in promoting Persian language education globally, stating that many of its graduates now serve as cultural and academic bridges between Iran and their home countries.

Concluding his remarks, Abbasi reaffirmed Al-Mustafa International University’s readiness to share its extensive experience and strengthen cooperation with other Iranian and international academic institutions to advance scientific and cultural exchange.



