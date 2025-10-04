Director of Iran’s seminaries: Snapback link in western “war of civilizations” approach

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, delivering Friday prayer sermons at Quds Mosque in Qom, said the so-called “snapback” mechanism is part of a broader chain of measures rooted in the American and Western approach of the “war of civilizations.” He stressed that the Iranian nation and the Islamic world must remain vigilant in the face of such plots.

Ayatollah Arafi, the director of Iran’s seminaries, described the current period as one of the most sensitive junctures in the history of Iran, the region, and the Islamic world. He said the arrogant powers have launched new forms of colonialism and are attempting to prevent the rise of independent powers in West Asia and the broader Middle East.

He warned Muslim countries against negligence, saying that only unity, awareness, and collective resistance can prevent destructive outcomes.

Referring to pressures exerted on Iran’s defense capabilities and independence, Ayatollah Arafi stated that Western powers demand submission and dependency while denying nations their right to security, political independence, and economic sovereignty.

He also pointed to the situation in Gaza, condemning the Zionist regime’s violations of human rights and international law. “Gaza is a display of the endless cruelty of the enemies and the endless oppression of a nation,” he said.

Reiterating his main point, Ayatollah Arafi stressed that “snapback is one of the links in the chain of the war of civilizations based on the arrogance of America and the West. The Iranian and Islamic nations must be awake and prepared.”

