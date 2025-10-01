Hezbollah condemns Snapback mechanism as US-European collusion against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanon’s Hezbollah has emphasized that the activation of the snapback mechanism showed the US-European collusion aimed at increasing pressure on Iran.

Hezbollah issued a statement on Tuesday in reaction to the activation of the snapback mechanism against Iran.

“The insistence on activating the snapback mechanism—despite the cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the recent signing of an agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Cairo—along with the existence of an alternative option, which is the possibility of extending the deadline and allowing for negotiations, plans, and understandings, has revealed the collusion and alignment of the United States and the European Troika’s policies,” the statement said.

It added, “These actions aim to intensify the blockade against Iran, impose conditions on it, and deprive the country of the benefits of the nuclear agreement.”

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, was agreed upon in July 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 countries (the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, China, and Germany). The agreement put restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

However, the subsequent inaction of the European signatories in fulfilling their obligations following the US exit from the deal in 2018 undermined the agreement’s effectiveness and contributed to rising tensions.

On September 28, 2025, six previous United Nations Security Council resolutions against Iran, which had been canceled in the past under Resolution 2231 following the JCPOA, were reactivated. This action was taken by the European Troika— France, Britain, and Germany—which Tehran says are misusing the dispute resolution mechanism outlined in the Iranian nuclear agreement with the P5+1.

