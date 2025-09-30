Video: Renewal of allegiance by followers of Resistance Front in Beirut to the path and ideals of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

The commemoration ceremony marking the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safi al-Din, the Secretary-Generals of the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon, was held on Saturday, September 27, 2025, in the southern suburb of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. The event drew a large crowd of Lebanese citizens and supporters of the Resistance Front. Ismail Amin, the Indonesian-language correspondent of ABNA News Agency, prepared a video report from the ceremony and conducted interviews with various participants.