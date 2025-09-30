  1. Home
Video: Renewal of allegiance by followers of Resistance Front in Beirut to the path and ideals of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

30 September 2025 - 08:54
News ID: 1733090
Source: Abna24
The commemoration ceremony marking the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safi al-Din, the Secretary-Generals of the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon, was held on Saturday, September 27, 2025, in the southern suburb of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. The event drew a large crowd of Lebanese citizens and supporters of the Resistance Front. Ismail Amin, the Indonesian-language correspondent of ABNA News Agency, prepared a video report from the ceremony and conducted interviews with various participants.

