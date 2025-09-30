Israeli Drone Strike Kills One in Eastern Lebanon, Violating Ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: One person was martyred on Monday afternoon in an Israeli drone strike in eastern Lebanon, marking a new violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that the strike targeted an excavator in the Shamsiya area of Sohmor, located in the Beqaa Valley, resulting in the death of its driver.

Footage circulating on social media showed the aftermath of the attack, with responders seen carrying the victim away on a stretcher.

A large number of Israeli drones were reportedly flying at low altitudes over various villages in southern and eastern Lebanon.

One drone targeted the town of Aitaroun on Monday afternoon, while another bombed a house in Houmin al-Fauqa. No casualties were reported in those incidents.

Israeli occupation forces continue to strike homes, vehicles, and motorcycles across southern Lebanon, despite the ceasefire agreement that came into effect on November 27, 2024.

According to the terms of the agreement, Israel was supposed to withdraw all its forces from southern Lebanon. However, Israeli troops remain stationed at five border positions in violation of the deal.

