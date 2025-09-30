Araghchi to UN Chief: Aggression betrays diplomacy, undermines peace

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi outlined Tehran’s concerns over escalating threats to regional peace, particularly the ongoing aggression and Israeli lawlessness.

During the meeting, Araghchi strongly denounced the June military attacks carried out by the Israeli regime and the United States against Iran’s sovereignty and peaceful nuclear facilities during ongoing diplomatic talks. He described the assault as a “gross violation of international law and the UN Charter, as well as a betrayal of diplomacy,” stressing that the perpetrators must be held accountable.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the aggression.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Foreign Minister also criticized the US and the three European states for abusing the snpaback mechanism to restore expired UN Security Council resolutions against Iran. He called the attempt “unfounded and illegal, a severe blow to diplomacy, and evidence of the lack of good faith in these countries.”

Reaffirming Iran’s position, Araghchi said that under Resolution 2231 all restrictions related to Iran’s nuclear program must expire on October 18, 2025, as scheduled. He further condemned repeated violations of the UN headquarters agreement by the US, including restrictions on Iranian diplomats, and urged the Secretary-General to take appropriate action.

For his part, Guterres emphasized the importance of all parties adhering to diplomacy in resolving international disputes, reaffirming the UN’s readiness to assist. He also stressed the obligation of the host country to uphold its treaty commitments and refrain from imposing unlawful restrictions on member states’ delegations.

Iran has consistently rejected Western efforts to invoke the so-called “snapback” sanctions mechanism, stressing that Resolution 2231 terminated all prior UN sanctions in 2015. Tehran argues that the European trio, like the US, has violated the nuclear deal through persistent non-compliance and support for Israeli and US hostilities. Iranian officials maintain that the country will defend its sovereignty and nuclear rights while engaging with international institutions to expose the unlawful measures of its adversaries.

