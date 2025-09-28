Iranian FM expresses solidarity with Venezuela against US threat

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has condemned the recent US’ threat against Venezuela’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, expressing Iran’s solidarity with the people and government of the South American nation.

Araghchi, who traveled to New York to attend the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly, made the remarks during a meeting with Venezuelan counterpart, Yván Eduardo Gil Pinto, on Saturday.

Reviewing regional developments, including in the Caribbean and West Asia, the two top diplomats warned of the dangers posed by unilateralism and lawlessness being promoted by the United States and some of its allies.

They called on governments to assume responsibility for protecting the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter and the rule of law.

Referring to the US interventionist policy in the Caribbean region, Araghchi condemned the threat to Venezuela’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and expressed solidarity with the people and government of Venezuela.

On the peaceful nuclear program of Iran, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister condemned the pressures and threats of the United States and some European countries against the Islamic Republic.

Stressing that all member states of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) are liable to benefit from peaceful nuclear energy, Pinto described the misuse of the Security Council as a tool to exert pressure on Iran as a fatal blow to the credibility and status of the United Nations.

The two ministers also strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli genocide and massacre in Gaza, which they said continue with the complicity and direct participation of the United States, and with the impunity of the Israeli regime.

