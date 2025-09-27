Russia-China draft resolution on Iran not approved at UNSC

AhlulBayt News Agency: The UN Security Council has held a meeting to discuss Russia and China's draft resolution which called for a six-month extension of Iran sanctions relief after JCPOA expires.

The UNSC meeting kicked off with the Russian representative's speech, who criticized the US and three European countries known as E3 for their irresponsible approach towards Iran nuclear issue.

He called for accepting the resolution to extend the Resolution 2231 to extend for six months to avert the snapback mechanism.

China's representative took the podium after the Russian ambassador who also lambasted the Western states for escalation regarding Iran nuclear issue ten years after the signing of the JCPOA.

Both Russian and Chinese diplomats stressed political means to resolve Iran nuclear file, highlighting that Iran had cooperated with the IAEA.

The French ambassador, for his part, accused Iran of not cooperating with the IAEA and rejected the resolution drafted by Russian and China.

China and Russia's draft resolution was rejected as it only gained four 'Yes' votes while it received nine 'No' votes in the council.

After voting, the Chinese representative took the podium again saying that the 2015 JCPOA deal has to be revived, blamed the 2018 US withdrawal for the failure of the JCPOA so far and escalation.

Other representatives including those of the UK, Germany, Algeria and Pakistan, as well as South Korea spoke in the meeting.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was also in the meeting. He was reported to be addressing the session later.

Araghchi later spoke and firstly thanked Russia, China, Algeria and Pakistan for their Yes votes to the China and Russia draft resolution.

