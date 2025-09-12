Araghchi slams E3’s stance on military aggression against Iran as ‘irresponsible’

Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has criticized the European Troika – France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, collectively known as the E3 – for “an irresponsible and unjustified approach” in overlooking recent military aggression by the United States and Israel.

In a phone call with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday, Araghchi condemned their threat to reinstate previously annulled UN Security Council resolutions, warning that such a stance would only further complicate the situation.

He reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and interests of its people under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and called for a clear and resolute position from the UN and member states in condemning unlawful attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities.

Araghchi also highlighted Iran’s constructive engagement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to reach an understanding on fulfilling its safeguards obligations, following the recent attacks. He urged European nations and UNSC members to recognize the importance of this development.

Addressing the situation in Gaza, Araghchi described the Israeli regime’s actions in occupied Palestine as the most urgent global crisis.

He further condemned Israel’s recent terror attack on Qatar, stressing the shared responsibility of the international community, the UN, and the Secretary-General to halt the genocide and restrain Israel’s expansionist and aggressive policies.

For his part, Guterres welcomed the recent agreement between Iran and the IAEA and reiterated the UN’s support for continued dialogue and diplomatic efforts regarding Iran’s nuclear program.