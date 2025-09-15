Iran's Kamalvandi says US opposes IAEA resolution

AhlulBayt News Agency: Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), stated ahead of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference that the United States opposes a resolution aimed at banning attacks on nuclear facilities.

Speaking to reporters in Vienna on Sunday, where he accompanied the Iranian delegation to the IAEA General Conference, Kamalvandi explained that the US-Israeli attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites in June prompted Iran to draft a resolution framework to prevent similar assaults on other nations.

He said, “This resolution aligns with previous proposals presented at the IAEA General Conference, which reaffirm the prohibition of attacks on nuclear facilities. However, the United States opposed its drafting.”

Kamalvandi elaborated, “A significant incident occurred during this period—an act of aggression against our territory and nuclear sites—which compelled the Islamic Republic of Iran to take a firm stance and initiate measures to prevent future violations. Such actions threaten not only Iran’s nuclear infrastructure but also global security, international law, and the Non-Proliferation Treaty.”

He added, “This resolution is consistent with earlier Security Council resolutions such as 487, 533, and 444, as well as those adopted at the IAEA General Conference, all of which reaffirm the ban on targeting nuclear facilities.”

