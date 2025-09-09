Iran condemns attacks on nuclear facilities at IAEA Board meeting

AhlulBayt News Agency: Reza Najafi, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, delivered a strong statement on Monday during the meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, condemning the recent attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

According to Mehr, Najafi described the June strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities—sites operating under the protection of the IAEA Safeguards Agreement—as blatant acts of state terrorism, allegedly carried out by the United States and the Israeli regime. He called for these incidents to be formally documented in the reports of the IAEA Director General, stressing the importance of transparency and accountability within the agency.

He further noted that Iran has consistently advocated for the inclusion of provisions in IAEA documents that would prohibit any attack or threat of attack against nuclear facilities. However, he pointed out that certain member states have opposed these efforts, and the recent assaults have revealed the underlying motivations behind that resistance.

Najafi concluded by emphasizing that genuine nuclear security cannot be achieved without the total elimination of nuclear weapons. He asserted that the path to lasting security lies in the complete, irreversible, and verifiable disarmament of all nuclear arsenals.

