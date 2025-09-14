Araghchi warns UK, France, Germany over sanctions snapback

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has issued a stern warning to the UK, France, and Germany, cautioning that their continued push to revive UN Security Council sanctions against Iran could lead to irreversible consequences.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Araghchi addressed the three European countries involved in the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, criticizing their attempt to activate the deal’s “snapback” mechanism to reimpose sanctions.

Iran, along with Russia and China, has consistently argued that the European parties have failed to uphold their commitments under the nuclear deal, particularly by reinstating sanctions that were previously lifted—thus invalidating any justification for invoking the snapback clause.

Araghchi emphasized that the European trio lacks any legal, political, or moral basis to trigger the mechanism, and warned that doing so would result in serious and irreversible consequences.

He stated, “It’s not just that the E3 has no right to invoke snapback, and that ‘use or lose it’ doesn’t apply. The real dilemma is ‘use it and lose it,’ or more accurately, ‘use it and lose it all.’”

Iran has made it clear that if the snapback mechanism is activated, it will respond with significant retaliatory measures.

These measures may include ending a recent agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that was designed to restore cooperation between Iran and the agency.

Iranian officials have also suggested that withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) is another option on the table.

On the same day, Araghchi elaborated on the IAEA agreement during a special session with the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iran’s Parliament (Majlis).

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, committee head Ebrahim Azizi mentioned the possibility of Iran exiting the NPT if European countries continue their defiance.

However, he added that if the Europeans and the IAEA honor their commitments, the snapback issue will be shelved—unless those pledges are broken or the agency fails to meet its obligations.

