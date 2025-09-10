Iran urges Muslim world's unity after Israeli strike on Qatar

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a message, has urged the Islamic world to be united against the recklessness of the Israeli regime.

"The only way to decisively address the recklessness of the Israeli regime is for the Muslim world to act in unison," Araghchi wrote on his X account.

"Israel has heinously done what Iran would never contemplate: attacking the dear people and government of Qatar," he added.

"Iran stands with its Qatari and Palestinian brothers in the face of this illegal attack on urban residences used by civilian guests of the State of Qatar who do not pose a threat to anyone," he noted.

"We also offer our condolences upon the martyrdom of the innocent Qatari citizen and Palestinians in this vile assault, which also left civilians injured," he stated.

"Iran stands ready to deepen cooperation in the interest of confronting threats to international peace and security," Araghchi stressed.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, expressed solidarity with and support for the government and people of Qatar against the savage aggression of the Israeli regime.

It emphasized the urgent need for the United Nations Security Council, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other relevant international bodies to address this act of aggression.

It also called for concrete action by the international community and regional countries to curb the warmongering of the Israeli regime and halt the genocide in occupied Palestine.