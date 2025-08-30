European Troika initiates Iran sanctions snapback

AhlulBayt News Agency: The European Troika say that they have “triggered a 30-day period” to reinstate the UNSC sanctions on Iran, claiming that it does not mark the end of diplomacy and their extension offer remains on the table.

The announcement was made in a statement read to reporters by Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, on Friday on behalf of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, following the UNSC meeting convened to address the issue.

“Yesterday, in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 2231, the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and my own country, the United Kingdom, notified the Security Council that we believe Iran to be in significant non-performance of its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” the statement read.

Woodward claimed, “Since 2019, Iran has increasingly and deliberately ceased performing almost all of its JCPOA commitments. This includes the accumulation of a high enriched uranium stockpile which lacks any credible civilian justification. In fact, according to the IAEA, Iran is the only country without nuclear weapons producing high enriched uranium.”

Without acknowledging the E3’s own lack of commitment or the Israeli and US aggression against Iran, including attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, she said, “Iran has stopped providing IAEA access agreed under the JCPOA. Moreover, it has recently significantly reduced the access to nuclear material and sites it is obliged to provide under the NPT.”

She also claimed, “Despite this, France, Germany and the United Kingdom are making every effort to resolve this diplomatically. Most recently, we offered Iran an extension to snapback should Iran take specific steps to address our most immediate concerns.”

“Our asks were fair and realistic: Iran’s resumption of negotiations on a comprehensive agreement, Iran’s compliance with its IAEA obligations, and steps to address our concerns regarding the high enriched uranium stockpile. However, as of today, Iran has shown no indication that it is serious about meeting them.”

Repeating the claims without the slightest mention of their underlying causes, Woodward said, “[Iran] is not implementing its obligations to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency. It has not reengaged in negotiations with the United States with a view to reaching an acceptable diplomatic resolution.”

“Our notification to the Security Council has now triggered a 30-day period. It does not mark the end of diplomacy; our extension offer remains on the table. We hope Iran will take the necessary steps to address the international community’s serious concerns over its nuclear programme.”

Urging Iran to reconsider this position to reach an agreement based on the offer, and to help create the space for a diplomatic solution to this issue for the long term, she said, “Otherwise, targeted UN sanctions focused on tackling Iranian nuclear proliferation return at the end of this 30-day period.”

Woodward said that the three countries are determined that Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon.

“While we have been left with no choice but to take this course of action, we remain committed to diplomacy and to the peaceful resolution of threats to global peace and security. There remains a clear diplomatic pathway forward, should Iran choose to take it.”

In 2015, Iran signed an agreement with the five permanent members of the UNSC plus Germany — a deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or the Iran nuclear deal. However, in 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement, and the European signatories failed to fulfill their commitments. Consequently, after a year of patience and in accordance with the deal, Tehran began to reduce its commitments.

Following the European Troika’s announcement of triggering the “snapback” mechanism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Thursday condemning the move, warning that the decision by France, Germany, and Britain will severely undermine the ongoing cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

