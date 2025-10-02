Iranian, Pakistani foreign ministers hold talks on regional peace, security

AhlulBayt News Agency: The foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan held a telephone conversation to review regional developments and explore ways to strengthen cooperation in promoting peace and security.

According to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the call took place between Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister.

Both sides reaffirmed the long-standing fraternal ties between the two neighboring countries and expressed readiness to expand collaboration in bilateral and multilateral forums.

The conversation followed recent remarks by Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Defense Production, Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj, who in mid-September called for broadening defense cooperation with Iran.

