Araghchi reacts to Trump claims on Iran’s nuclear program

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister criticized Trump's claims on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

It is more than clear by now that POTUS has been badly fed the fake line that Iran’s peaceful nuclear program was on the verge of weaponization this spring, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on his X account.

That is simply a BIG LIE and he should have been informed that there is zero proof of that, as confirmed by his own intelligence community, Araghchi said.

POTUS came into office promising Americans and the world that he would put a stop to Israel's serial deception of U.S. Presidents Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi; that the U.S. military would no longer be suckered into Forever Wars plotted by warmongers who have also derailed American nuclear diplomacy with Iran for many years, he added.



The real bully of the Middle East, Mr. President, is the same parasitic actor that has long been bullying and milking the United States, the Iranian top diplomat said.

There is also the question of how the Iranian Nation can be expected to give any credence to an olive branch extended by the very same hand that was involved in the bombardment of homes and offices across Iran only 4 months ago. Those criminal strikes claimed the lives of more than 1,000 Iranians—including women and children. One can hardly be branded as President of Peace while provoking endless WARS and aligning with WAR criminals. Mr. Trump can either be a President of Peace or a President of War, but he cannot be both at the same time, he noted.

"Iran has always been open to respectful and mutually beneficial diplomatic engagement; the noble heirs of an ancient rich civilization, the Iranian People respond to good will with good will. We also know exactly how to resist and fight back against injustice and imposition, as the miserable warmonger in Tel Aviv has found out the hard way," the Iranian Foreign Minister underlined.

But there is one thing that we can agree on with POTUS: he is right in saying that Iran should not be used as a pretext regarding normalization with Israel. If someone wants to throw the Palestinians under the bus while embracing a genocidal entity that thirsts to devour the whole region, they should have the guts to take full responsibility for it in front of their people and not blame others, he concluded.

