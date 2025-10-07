Araghchi Urges Stronger OIC Role in Gaza Crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take a more active role in resolving regional crises, with particular emphasis on the war in Gaza.

During a Monday meeting with Mohammad Hassan Sheikholeslami, Iran’s newly appointed ambassador and permanent representative to the OIC, Araghchi emphasized the need to strengthen collaboration among Muslim nations to protect the interests of the Islamic world and confront shared challenges.

He highlighted the ongoing genocide in Gaza and Israel’s aggressive actions against regional countries as urgent matters requiring unified response.

Before departing for his new post, Sheikholeslami outlined his plans to utilize the OIC’s potential to foster greater solidarity among member states.

Sheikholeslami previously held key positions including deputy foreign minister, head of the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS), and president of the Foreign Ministry’s School of International Relations.

/129