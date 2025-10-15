Iran's Foreign Minister in Uganda for NAM meeting

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is in Kampala, Uganda, to take part in the 19th Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

According to a press release from the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Araghchi arrived in Uganda’s capital on Wednesday morning.

He is scheduled to attend the 19th Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of NAM, taking place from 13 to 16 October under the theme “Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence.”

Araghchi will participate in the general discussions of the meeting to present the Islamic Republic’s stance on international developments. He is also expected to hold meetings with the foreign ministers of participating countries on the sidelines of the event.

The Non-Aligned Movement is a forum of 120 countries. Established to advance the interests of developing nations, NAM is the largest grouping of states in the world after the United Nations.

