Iran, Pakistan FMs hold talks on Gaza, regional peace efforts

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar have discussed the latest regional developments, including the situation in Gaza and Palestine, in a phone call, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday.

According to the statement, both ministers exchanged views on ongoing regional challenges and emphasized the importance of cooperation among Muslim nations to strengthen peace and stability.

According to IRNA, the two sides also discussed preparations for the upcoming peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, which will focus on the ceasefire in Gaza and efforts to advance regional security and reconstruction.

Dar has recently held similar discussions with his Egyptian and Azerbaijani counterparts as part of Islamabad’s ongoing diplomatic engagement to coordinate regional positions on the Gaza crisis and related developments.

