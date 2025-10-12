Report: Pakistan launches airstrike on Taliban military facilities

Ahlulbayt News Agency: Pakistani media reported that the country’s forces carried out an airstrike on Taliban military sites in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, amid rising tensions and conflicting casualty claims from both sides.

Pakistani news outlet Khorasan Diary, citing security sources, reported that Pakistan conducted an airstrike targeting the Ismat military base belonging to the Taliban’s army in Kandahar province.

According to the report, Pakistani drones were also spotted in Afghan airspace as efforts continued to identify and target more Taliban military positions.

The development comes shortly after Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that more than 50 Pakistani soldiers were killed during overnight clashes between Taliban and Pakistani forces. Pakistani sources have rejected the claim, asserting that Islamabad will soon release strong and irrefutable evidence of heavy Afghan casualties and the seizure of Taliban border outposts by Pakistani troops.

Pakistan’s military has also reported the capture of 19 Taliban border posts, inflicting heavy losses on Taliban fighters and killing dozens of members of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan militant group.

Pakistan’s President and Prime Minister had earlier issued separate statements strongly condemning what they called the aggressive and unilateral provocations of the Afghan Taliban and warned Kabul against any leniency in curbing terrorism.



