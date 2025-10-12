Senior Pak Shia Cleric: Hamas Resistance Revives Global Focus on Gaza’s Oppression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Hafiz Syed Riaz Hussain Najafi, Head of the Shia Educational Alliance of Pakistan, said Hamas’s steadfast resistance has brought the Palestinian issue to the forefront of global attention and amplified the voices of Gaza’s oppressed.

Delivering his Friday prayer sermon at Jamia Ali Mosque in Lahore, the prominent scholar drew parallels between the perseverance of Hamas and the early battles of Islam, stressing that divine power can elevate weak nations over mighty oppressors.

He noted that despite Israel’s nuclear arsenal and full Western backing, it has failed to free any hostages from Hamas. Najafi added that Hamas, with little to no international or even Muslim support, has succeeded in keeping the Palestinian struggle alive through its faith and determination.

Highlighting the spiritual dimension of resistance, Ayatollah Najafi reminded Muslims of Imam Hussein’s (PBUH) call for help that went unanswered, likening it to the silence of many Muslim states toward Gaza’s cries for aid. He urged Muslims to embody true faith through obedience to God and support for the oppressed.

Concluding his sermon, he underlined that the perseverance of nations throughout history, from early Islam to the present, manifests divine power—adding that Hamas stands today as a vivid example of that spirit of resistance.



