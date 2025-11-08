Holding Firmly to Quran and AhlulBayt is Key to Success: Ayatollah Hafiz Riaz Najafi

AhlulBayt News Agency: The President of Wifaq-ul-Madaris Al-Shia Pakistan, Ayatollah Hafiz Syed Riaz Hussain Najafi, while delivering the Friday sermon at Jamia Masjid Ali, Jamia Al-Muntazar, Model Town, said that the true standard of excellence is piety.

He stated that the only measure of excellence is piety (taqwa). To succeed in life, a person must always hold on to the fear of Allah.

He added that the Holy Quran itself says: “Hold on to me; in me are paths of healing and progress.”

Ayatollah Hafiz Riaz Najafi said that the Quran has the answer to everything; the real religion is in the Quran itself. He reminded everyone that the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him and his family) had said six months before his passing: “I am leaving behind two precious things among you—one is the Quran and the other is my AhlulBayt. Whoever holds firmly to both will surely succeed.”

He further said that if I don’t find the solution to any problem in the Quran, the fault is mine because my understanding is too low to grasp it. Yet the Quran truly claims that it has the answer to every issue.

He said that from the start of life until death, the entire life and pure character of the Leader of the Prophets (PBUH) is before us, full of goodness and guidance for humanity.

