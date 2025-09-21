Pakistani Shia scholar: Achievements of Islamic resistance reflect greatness of Muslim world

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Hafiz Syed Riaz Hussain Najafi, Head of the Shia Muslim Association of Pakistan, emphasized in Friday sermons at Jamia Ali Mosque of Al-Muntazar Seminary that the victories of the Iranian resistance against the Zionist regime are a clear symbol of the honor and greatness of the Islamic nation.

In his address, Ayatollah Najafi highlighted the divine support granted to Muslim nations, stating: “Just as God Almighty aided the Pakistani nation in confronting its enemies, He has granted Iran the opportunity to achieve brilliant victories against the usurping Zionist regime. This success symbolizes the dignity and strength of the Islamic Ummah.”

Referring to the recent defense agreements between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, he described them as a positive development and a source of national pride: “The signing of this treaty demonstrates that Pakistan officially assumes a role as a guardian of the Two Holy Mosques, marking an important milestone for the nation, army, and government.”

Ayatollah Najafi also underlined Pakistan’s strategic position in the Islamic world, noting: “This century belongs to Muslims, and Pakistan today occupies a privileged position in the field of honor and dignity. At the same time, attention must be given to domestic issues, ensuring every citizen’s right to education, livelihood, and basic living standards.”

Turning to the moral and spiritual example of the Prophet of Islam (peace be upon him), he said: “Unlike other prophets, the Holy Prophet was a universal messenger for all times and peoples. God says in the Quran: ‘We have made you a mercy for the worlds.’ His character was marked by kindness and forgiveness, even towards old enemies during the conquest of Mecca.”

Emphasizing the ethical responsibilities of the followers of Ahl al-Bayt (a.s.), he added: “True allegiance to the Ahl al-Bayt depends on observing good morals. Muslims must cleanse their tongues of insults and demonstrate through conduct that they are sincere followers.”

Concluding his sermon, Ayatollah Najafi noted the historical influence of the Prophet: “Even the enemies of the Messenger of God have acknowledged his greatness. For seven centuries, adherence to his teachings allowed Muslims to rule the world, and distancing from these teachings marked the beginning of decline.”

....................

End/ 257