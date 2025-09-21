  1. Home
Asif Ali Zardari:

Pakistan President: “Peace Is Incomplete Without Justice in Palestine and Kashmir”

21 September 2025 - 11:31
On the occasion of International Day of Peace, President Asif Ali Zardari emphasized that peace is not merely the absence of war, but the promotion of justice and equality. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to playing an active role in fostering both regional and global peace.

AhlulBayt News Agency: In his message, President Zardari said that lasting world peace cannot be achieved without resolving the issues of Palestine and Indian- controlled Kashmir. He stressed that Pakistan maintains balanced relations with competing global powers, and the international community recognizes the country as a partner in conflict resolution.

“Pakistan has always raised its voice for global peace and justice,” he said, recalling the courageous contributions of former leaders Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto in advancing international peace efforts.

Highlighting Pakistan’s longstanding participation in United Nations peacekeeping missions, President Zardari noted the country’s role in supporting victims of natural disasters and conflicts. He urged the younger generation to embrace the values of tolerance, dialogue, and coexistence.

The president further called on the world to prefer dialogue and cooperation over weapons, adding that Pakistan stands ready to contribute to building a peaceful, just, and sustainable world.

