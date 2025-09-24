Kashmiri Shia cleric rejects two-state plan

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Seyyed Hassan Mousavi Safavi, President of the Jammu and Kashmir Shia Sharia Association, reiterated firm support for the Palestinian cause and rejected the two-state plan, stressing that only a single, democratic state including all indigenous Palestinians can ensure justice.

Speaking on the situation in Gaza, Mousavi described the ongoing war as “genocidal,” noting that more than 60,000 people, mostly women and children, have been martyred. He said the crisis is not merely a humanitarian tragedy but a historical injustice that has deprived Palestinians of their basic rights for over seven decades.

He emphasized that the support of justice-seeking nations for Palestine is unwavering and rooted in humanity’s awakened conscience, adding that no factor can undermine this solidarity.

The Kashmiri cleric also criticized Western governments for ignoring the root causes of the crisis and prioritizing their strategic ties with the Zionist regime. He condemned Israel’s ongoing crimes, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing, and genocide, carried out under the cover of foreign support.

