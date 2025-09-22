Graduation Ceremony of Seminary Students Held in Budgam, Kashmir

AhlulBayt News Agency: A solemn and spiritually uplifting graduation ceremony was held under the auspices of the Anjuman-E-Sharie Shian, where its president and Friday Prayer Leader of Budgam, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Agha Syed Hassan al-Moosavi al-Safavi, personally awarded educational certificates to graduating seminary students.

The event took place at Hawza Ilmiyya Bab al-‘Ilm, Budgam, with a large gathering of scholars, teachers, community elders, and students in attendance. The atmosphere was marked by both academic pride and religious devotion.

In his keynote address, Agha al-Safavi congratulated the graduates and urged them to recognize their responsibilities after acquiring knowledge. “Make knowledge the light of your life and use it to serve your community,” he advised, offering prayers for their success in applying learning to uplift society.

Other distinguished scholars and teachers also addressed the gathering, extending best wishes for the students’ future endeavors. The distribution of certificates was seen as a significant milestone, acknowledging the hard work and intellectual achievements of the graduates.

Community leaders described the initiative as an important step in strengthening Islamic education and ensuring that new generations are equipped with both scholarship and moral responsibility.