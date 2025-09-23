Mob Lynching of Muslim Youth Over Cow Trafficking Allegations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Asif and his companion Mohsin were returning from a cattle fair in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, where they had purchased bulls for agricultural purposes.

Despite the family's insistence that they were simply buying livestock for farming, the mob claimed they were involved in illegal cow trafficking and subjected them to a violent assault.

Mohsin managed to escape, but Asif was severely beaten and succumbed to his injuries four days later in the hospital.

Asif’s cousin, Manzoor Pemla, stated that his brother was not only assaulted but also robbed of his money.

The police have arrested five suspects so far and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

Bhilwara Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh revealed that the exact cause of Asif’s death is still under medical examination, while the family maintains that it was a case of mob lynching.

According to Mohsin and other witnesses, they noticed people following them on their way back from the fair. When they stopped their vehicle, the group forcibly pulled them out and began beating them, repeatedly accusing them of cow trafficking.

The assailants also confiscated the official receipts for the cattle purchase. Mohsin escaped into a nearby forest to save his life, while Asif was relentlessly attacked by the mob. This incident highlights the brutal nature of vigilante violence carried out without any concrete evidence.

Violence linked to allegations of cow slaughter or trafficking is sadly not new in India.

Over the past few years, numerous attacks have been reported, often targeting Muslim communities without substantiated proof.

A similar case occurred in Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh, where a Muslim youth died after being assaulted by a mob on accusations of cow trafficking.

A member of the Criminal Justice and Police Accountability Project in Madhya Pradesh expressed deep concern over the increasing frequency of such attacks.

He noted that in many cases, victims are the ones charged under the stringent laws related to cow protection, while perpetrators of violent acts often evade serious charges like murder.

Furthermore, some survivors have faced additional legal action under laws such as the National Security Act (NSA), reflecting systemic injustices in the handling of these cases.