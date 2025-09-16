Shia Ulema Assembly holds key meeting in Kargil, India

AhlulBayt News Agency: The gathering aimed to deliberate on current religious and social challenges, develop a joint strategy for the community’s welfare and reform, and emphasize the importance of religious education and moral training for the younger generation.

Speakers at the session underlined the need for Muslim unity, promotion of religious education, and adopting a collective approach to address societal issues. At the conclusion of the meeting, a joint declaration was issued, pledging stronger efforts to promote community solidarity, sectarian harmony, and practical solutions to public concerns.

The participants also stressed closer engagement with local administration and relevant institutions to ensure that welfare initiatives could be implemented more effectively.

Observers have described the Kargil meeting as a positive step toward strengthening religious harmony and activating community leadership in the region.