  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Central Asia & Subcontinent

Shia Ulema Assembly holds key meeting in Kargil, India

16 September 2025 - 12:02
News ID: 1727520
Source: Abna24
Shia Ulema Assembly holds key meeting in Kargil, India

The Shia Ulema Assembly convened an important meeting in Kargil, Union Territory of Ladakh, attended by prominent scholars, religious leaders, and social activists from across India.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The gathering aimed to deliberate on current religious and social challenges, develop a joint strategy for the community’s welfare and reform, and emphasize the importance of religious education and moral training for the younger generation.

Speakers at the session underlined the need for Muslim unity, promotion of religious education, and adopting a collective approach to address societal issues. At the conclusion of the meeting, a joint declaration was issued, pledging stronger efforts to promote community solidarity, sectarian harmony, and practical solutions to public concerns.

The participants also stressed closer engagement with local administration and relevant institutions to ensure that welfare initiatives could be implemented more effectively.

Observers have described the Kargil meeting as a positive step toward strengthening religious harmony and activating community leadership in the region.

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha