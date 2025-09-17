Major crises result of lack of adherence to Prophetic teachings: India Mufti

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Grand Mufti of India emphasized the universality of the eternal message of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), saying the major crises in the contemporary world are the result of a lack of adherence to prophetic values ​​and teachings.

Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad made the remarks in an address to a special international conference on the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), held in Calicut, Kerala, this past weekend.

It was organized at the initiative of the India Sunni Cultural Center University with the participation of a group of scholars, thinkers, and experts from inside and outside the country.

Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad explained the dimensions of the prophetic mission and then addressed the current issues of the Islamic Ummah, primarily the issue of Palestine.

He explained that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) established the first comprehensive civilization model in Medina based on justice and equality, and the constitution of Medina brought together different groups based on common rights and was based on unity and brotherhood, economic development, security and peace, learning and knowledge, and consultation and participation.

He emphasized that the lack of these values ​​in the present era has created major crises and has led to oppression, corruption, division, and the loss of human dignity.

He praised the Indian government’s position at the United Nations and its support for the UN General Assembly’s resolution supporting the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, describing this position as commendable.

The Grand Mufti of India underlined that the entire world must stand with the Palestinian people, who have lost everything under the burden of war.

He warned that the Israeli regime’s expansionism, spreading chaos and launching aggression against Gaza, Qatar, Yemen, and Lebanon are unjustifiable.

He also stated that the Indian government should use its international influence to restore stability to the Middle East region, especially with the presence of millions of Indian immigrants working there, and that these stances will accelerate peace efforts.

