Maldives President: Israeli Actions Against Qatar Breach International Law, Undermine Peace Mediation

AhlulBayt News Agency:Addressing the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit held in Doha today, HE the President of Maldives described the Israeli attack on Qatar as a crime against humanity, an affront to justice, and a reckless provocation against all countries of the region.

He stressed that the aggression against the sisterly State of Qatar was not an isolated incident but a deliberate and calculated attack aimed at undermining peace efforts and regional stability. He noted that Doha plays a central and pivotal role in mediation and the pursuit of peace, which makes the Israeli attack on Qatar an assault not only on its mediation efforts across the region but also on its endeavors to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The President further highlighted Israel’s repeated and unlawful assaults against the Palestinian people, its illegal occupation of their land, and its obstruction of justice.

He also pointed to attacks on journalists, humanitarian relief operations, and the sovereignty of several states, including Qatar, questioning how far Israel intends to persist in such crimes after having destroyed prospects for peace. He affirmed that Israel’s actions amount to military aggression aimed at eroding hope, destabilizing the region, and undermining human dignity.

He attributed these crimes and practices to Israel’s continued impunity and the failure of the international community to hold it accountable, facilitated by double standards and the protection it receives.

President Muizzu reiterated that the Israeli attack on Qatar was an attack on all Arab and Islamic countries, affirming that the security and sovereignty of Qatar are inseparable from the security and sovereignty of the region as a whole. He stressed that the Maldives, its leadership, and its people stand firmly with Qatar and its brotherly people, underscoring that Qatar’s sovereignty and stability are a collective cause for all.