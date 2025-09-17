Hamas condemns Trump remarks as biased and dangerous

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement has strongly condemned recent remarks by US president Donald Trump regarding Israeli captives, describing them as “blatant bias in favor of Zionist propaganda” and a “clear example of double standards.”

In a statement issued Tuesday, Hamas accused Trump of ignoring Israeli crimes of ethnic cleansing and genocide in Gaza, which have killed over 65,000 civilians, mostly women and children.

Hamas stated that the US administration is fully aware that Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is deliberately obstructing efforts to reach a prisoner exchange deal and end the war. It cited the attack on Qatar and the attempted assassination of negotiators as evidence of sabotage linked to Trump’s proposal.

The Movement emphasized that the fate of Israeli captives in Gaza is controlled by Netanyahu’s government, warning that the ongoing destruction and genocidal campaign in Gaza City severely endanger their lives.

Hamas held Netanyahu fully responsible for the captives’ fate and accused the US of direct involvement in Israel’s war of extermination in Gaza.

On Monday night, Trump claimed he had read a report alleging that Hamas had moved Israeli captives above ground to use them as human shields during Israeli military operations in Gaza City. Hamas criticized the statement for ignoring the daily atrocities committed by Israeli forces with full US backing.

/129