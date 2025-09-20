Trump terrorist administration plans $6.4 billion arms deal with Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which has already provided extensive military support to Israel during its nearly two-year war in Gaza, is reportedly preparing to send an additional $6.4 billion in weapons to Tel Aviv.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal on Friday, the proposed aid package includes 30 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters valued at $3.8 billion and 3,250 infantry assault vehicles worth $1.9 billion.

Reuters, citing sources familiar with the deal, added that the package also contains $750 million in spare parts for armored personnel carriers and power systems.

This new shipment comes on top of billions of dollars in military aid previously delivered to Israel by both Trump and his predecessor Joe Biden.

Observers say the continued flow of weaponry reflects Washington’s clear intent to reinforce Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which has been widely condemned as genocidal.

/129