US veto Gaza ceasefire sparks global outrage over blocked humanitarian resolution

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United States has faced widespread criticism after vetoing a UN Security Council resolution that called for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. This marks the sixth time the U.S. has used its veto since the beginning of Israel’s military campaign nearly two years ago.

On Thursday, the U.S.—one of five permanent members with veto power—blocked the resolution, which had been supported by 14 out of 15 Council members.

Hamas condemned the move, stating that the U.S. veto reflects direct complicity and full partnership in what it described as genocide committed by the Israeli regime against Palestinians.

The group added that the veto serves as a green light for continued killings, starvation, and brutal attacks on Gaza City.

Hamas thanked the ten countries that introduced the resolution, including Algeria, Denmark, and Pakistan, and called on other nations and international bodies to pressure Israel to end its military campaign and hold its leaders accountable.

The draft resolution demanded a ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian aid, and the restoration of essential services in Gaza, citing famine and escalating Israeli assaults. It also urged Israel to lift restrictions on aid access and comply with international humanitarian law.

The Islamic Jihad movement also condemned the U.S. veto, calling it further proof that the Trump administration is a direct partner and instigator of the violence.

The group said the situation reflects a disregard for international law and humanitarian norms, and criticized regional governments for either being powerless or complicit.

The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement echoed these sentiments, describing the U.S. veto as a license for Israel to continue its military campaign in Gaza.

Israel launched its offensive following Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, a surprise attack by Gaza’s resistance forces in retaliation for decades of Israeli aggression against Palestinians.

So far, the Israeli assault has claimed the lives of at least 65,141 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children.

/129