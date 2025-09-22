Algeria strengthens Quran printing standards to preserve textual integrity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Algeria’s Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, Youssef Belmahdi, emphasized the importance of precision in printing the Quran. He highlighted the need for scientific accuracy in reviewing and revising the sacred text to ensure flawless copies that reflect the sanctity of divine revelation.

Belmahdi made these remarks during his visit to the Quran Printing Review and Revision Committee on Saturday, September 20, as reported by Al-Ayyam.

During the visit, he attended the committee’s regular meeting held in the capital city, Algiers.

He praised the committee members for their dedication to serving the Quran and underscored their vital role in guaranteeing the error-free printing of Quranic editions.

Belmahdi also noted that Algeria has consistently worked to produce and distribute various editions of the Quran, showcasing the country’s historical and cultural commitment to preserving and spreading the holy book globally.

The Quran Printing Review Committee resumed its work several years ago following the discovery of printing errors in some copies of the Quran, under the directive of the former Awqaf minister.

Committee members are appointed by the Awqaf minister and are tasked with ensuring the accurate and error-free publication of the Quran.



