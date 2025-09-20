US terrorist regime vetoes UN resolution for Gaza ceasefire amid global outcry

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United States has used its veto power to block a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. This marks the sixth time Washington has exercised its veto since the conflict began nearly two years ago.

The resolution was drafted by ten non-permanent Council members—Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Pakistan, Panama, Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, and Somalia—and received support from 14 out of 15 members. The U.S. cast the sole opposing vote on Thursday.

The draft called for unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza and the restoration of essential services amid worsening famine and intensified military operations.

It urged all parties to uphold the ceasefire and ensure the safe delivery of aid by the UN and its partners, in line with international humanitarian law and principles of neutrality, impartiality, and independence.

The resolution also demanded the removal of Israeli restrictions on aid and the full restoration of vital services throughout Gaza.

Denmark’s UN envoy Christina Markus Lassen, speaking for the sponsors, emphasized the humanitarian urgency behind the resolution. “We represent the will of the General Assembly members who elected us,” she said. “The catastrophe in Gaza compels us to act.”

Following the U.S. veto, Lassen stated, “Although the resolution was not adopted, 14 Council members have sent a clear message: we want an immediate and lasting ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the lifting of aid restrictions.”

Sangjin Kim, the Republic of Korea’s ambassador and current Council president, noted the historical importance of the session, marking the Council’s 10,000th meeting and coinciding with the UN’s 80th anniversary.

He called on members to honor these milestones by fulfilling their duty to maintain global peace and security.

U.S. representative Morgan Ortagus called the resolution “unacceptable,” arguing it failed to denounce Hamas or recognize Israel’s right to defend itself.

Ortagus claimed Hamas initiated and continues the war, stating that Israel had accepted terms to end the conflict, but Hamas refused. “This war could end today if Hamas released the hostages and laid down its arms,” she said.

The U.S. veto has sparked widespread international criticism, with many accusing Washington of enabling the ongoing violence in Gaza.

