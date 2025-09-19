Hamas: Gaza resolution veto proves US complicity in Israeli crimes

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, on Friday announced that the US veto of the resolution on Gaza shows its clear and complete complicity in Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people in the enclave.

Hamas said in a statement that the US government's use of its veto to block a draft of the UN Security Council resolution on Gaza represents Washington's clear and complete complicity in Tel Aviv's crimes against Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

It also gives a green light to continue the killings, starvation, and criminal and brutal attacks on Gaza City, the Resistance movement added.

Hamas stated, “We appreciate the 10 countries that submitted the draft resolution to the UN Security Council, and we call on them and all countries and international institutions to continue to exert pressure on the Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s cabinet, which is a war criminal, to stop the aggression and prevent its genocide from continuing in Palestine."

Earlier on Friday, the US government, once again in support of the Zionist regime, vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution to stop the Gaza genocide.

The 10 elected (non-permanent) members of the UN Security Council had called for the adoption of a draft resolution that emphasizes a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the provision of aid to the oppressed people in the Gaza Strip.

On June 4, the United States vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution calling for an "immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and unhindered humanitarian access to the enclave.