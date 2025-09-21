Pro-Palestine supporters pour red paint on hotel for Israeli investors in Greece

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pro-Palestine activists in the Greek capital, Athens, protested, on Saturday, against a hotel owned by Israeli investors by pouring red paint on it.

A statement issued by a group called the “Anti-Zionist Council” on websites said they threw red paint on the hotel and wrote pro-Palestine slogans on its windows.

The statement pointed out that the Israeli investors own numerous properties in Athens.

It added: “We have made it very clear that the Zionist murderers and their supporters are not welcome in our neighborhoods, and that the bloodthirsty so-called investors will be targeted.”

The statement stated that “In this context, the hotel of the Israeli investors was targeted on September 13.”

The statement explained that the hotel owner also owns hotels in other Greek cities.

It stressed that as long as capital, tourism, and the sale of entertainment are used to invest in the extermination of the Palestinian people, they will find us confronting them with the most determined struggle.”

The statement also stressed that Gaza has become a “flaming place” and it criticized the alliance relations between the Greek government and Israel.

