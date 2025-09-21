Iranian lawmaker warns of decisive response to pressure tactics

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, warned that nations exploiting Iran’s goodwill for dialogue while applying pressure will face a stronger and more decisive response than ever before.

In a post on X, Azizi criticized the so-called “maximum pressure” strategy, saying it has consistently failed and will now bring even greater consequences for those behind it.

He added that certain powers have effectively closed the door to diplomacy by choosing confrontation and coercion over constructive engagement.

Azizi stated that this misguided approach will not help those countries achieve their goals, but will instead deepen their isolation and ensure their failure.

He emphasized that Iran views negotiation as a sign of strength, not weakness, and will not allow its goodwill to be misused for excessive demands or violations of agreements.

“Dialogue is not an endless concession,” Azizi warned, stressing that those who rely on pressure tactics should expect a firmer Iranian reaction.

His remarks came after the United Nations Security Council voted against permanently lifting economic sanctions on Iran under Resolution 2231.

The vote, held Friday, ended with four in favor and nine against, meaning sanctions will be reinstated by September 28 unless a major agreement is reached.

Russia, China, Pakistan, and Algeria supported blocking the sanctions, while the US, Britain, France, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Denmark, Greece, Panama, and Somalia opposed it. Guyana and South Korea abstained.

The vote followed a 30-day process initiated in late August by the UK, France, and Germany, collectively known as the EU3.



